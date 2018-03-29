The 10 Mac games you need to play from March 2018

Spring is emerging again, but if you’re not yet keen on exploring the outdoors in your spare time, then you might be in need of more indoor indulgences. How about a new Mac game? March brought us a nice number of compelling releases, and we’ve highlighted 10 of the most enticing debuts in the slides ahead.

Civilization VI’s new Rise and Fall expansion might be just the strategic obsession some players need for the foreseeable future, but if you’re not into Civ, then maybe Chuchel, Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, or Out of the Park Baseball 19 will satisfy your demands. That’s just a taste of what you’ll find within, so keep reading for more on March’s biggest Mac debuts, and be sure to revisit February’s list if you’re seeking further options.