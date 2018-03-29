Apple adds thousands of music videos to Apple Music in advance of iOS 11.3 release

Back in January, Apple took the unusual step of posting a preview of iOS 11.3. The focus was on new Animoji, health records, and battery health, but it also included a quick shout-out to Apple Music.



“Apple Music will soon be the home for music videos,” it said.

Today, Apple makes good on that promise, as it gears up for the final release of iOS 11.3. Apple has added thousands of new music videos to Apple Music, from all across the musical landscape. This includes new exclusive videos debuting first on Apple Music: “The Space Program” from A Tribe Called Quest, “Colors” from Beck, “Stop Me From Falling” from Kylie Minogue, “Alien” from Sabrina Carpenter and Jonas Blue, and a live performance music video of “Evergreen” from Yebba.

Apple has added a large variety of curated music video playlists, from ‘80s Video Hits to Today’s Country and The A-List: K-Pop. Video videos are counted as paid streams for the artist.

To access the videos, open Apple Music (or iTunes on your Mac or PC) and select Browse. You’ll find them under Music Videos. Or, just head to applemusic.com/musicvideos.