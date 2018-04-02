The 10 iPhone and iPad games you need to play from March 2018

March was a huge month for iOS game releases, as two of the world’s most popular PC and console games made their way to iPhone and iPad—and the core games are nearly identical to each other, to boot. Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds both brought their raucous 100-player online shootouts to iOS this month, and they both play impressively well on touch.

Looking for something different? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered: March also delivered such highlights as Part-Time UFO, The Sims Mobile, .projekt, and more, and we’ve highlighted 10 of the month’s top iOS releases in the slides ahead. And if you need a few more options, be sure to check out February’s picks as well.