Grab Apple's Leather Case for iPhone X with some of the lowest prices we've ever seen

Apple’s leather cases are among the best ways to protect your iPhone, but they can also be among the most expensive. You can get one for cheap today for your iPhone X—but you'll need to act fast.

Amazon is selling several of Apple’s leather iPhone X case for up to 30 percent off. Normally priced at $49, the models that have discounts are:

The saddle brown and (Product)Red cases are the best prices we’ve seen for these colors, while the charcoal gray color is just $1 off the all-time low.

Apple’s iPhone X leather case is made of European leather, has aluminum button coverings and a large cutout along the bottom edge for the lightning port and speaker. It comes in nine colors, though several (including cosmos blue, dark aubergine, and pink fuchsia, which are not on sale.)