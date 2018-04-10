Buy iTunes gift cards for 15% off, then buy discounted movies on iTunes

PayPal has gotten rather fond of discounting iTunes gift cards over the last couple of months, to the point that it barely even counts as news anymore. But if you’re out of the loop, you should know that PayPal is offering $100 iTunes gift cards for 15 percent off through eBay today, which brings your overall price down to a more palatable $85. Act quickly, though, because these things tend to sell out fast.

Normally this is the spot where I tell you that discounted iTunes gift cards make good deals because—aside from the whole “buying gifts for friends” bit—they effectively allow you to get a couple of good movies or apps for free. This month is remarkable, though, because PayPal’s sale coincides with a sale on 43 “family friendly animation” movies on iTunes. Normally these movies sell for around $15 or $20, but today they’re on sale for $10 for less.

Here’s a brief rundown of some of the more popular films on offer:

You can check out the full list here.

But if you’re not so hot on animated adventures, you’ll also find plenty of deals on other movies as well. The Fifth Element 4K is selling for $10, for instance (down from $15) and A Beautiful Mind is selling for $5 (down from its usual $10).

That all results in a rare opportunity to take advantage of impressive deals on movies on the same day you buy a discounted iTunes gift card.

One small word of caution, though: PayPal often takes a couple of hours to send the codes after you buy them, so don’t fret too much if you don’t see it drop in your inbox right away.

[Today’s deal: $100 iTunes gift card for $85 from PayPal.]