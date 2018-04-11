How well does ‘Rise of the Tomb Raider’ run on a Mac? Apple Arcade episode 5

Apple is ahead of the curve in many fields, but gaming simply isn’t one of them. Take Crystal Dynamics’ beautiful and exciting Rise of the Tomb Raider. Lara Croft’s latest adventure launched on Xbox consoles all the way back in 2015 (and a PC release followed in January of 2016), but it won’t be making its Mac debut until Thursday, April 12. Better late than never, I guess.

If you’re wary of slapping down $60 for a new release, you'll want to tune in to Apple Arcade on Thursday at 2 p.m. Pacific. We will be on hand to show you how well Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration performs on a 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’s an absolutely gorgeous game on PC, which unfortunately means it’s probably going to struggle a bit on Apple’s line of desktop machines, even with its support for Apple’s Metal 2 API.

If you’re wondering how Rise of the Tomb Raider’s framerates hold up or whether it’s as fun as you’ve been hearing, we’ll be here playing it and real-time and taking your questions.

In the meantime, if you’re wondering what other Macs it works with, Feral provided a list. Just keep in mind your performance will vary.

Any 13-inch MacBook Pro released since 2016

Any 15-inch MacBook Pro from late 2013 with a 2.3GHz processor or better

Any 21.5-inch iMac released since late 2017

Most 27-inch iMac released since late 2014 (although those with Nvidia GT 755M graphics card aren't officially supported).

The Mac Pro

Watch us live

This week’s episode of Apple Arcade broadcasts at 2 p.m. Pacific on Thursday, April 12. You can watch us on the Macworld Twitter via Periscope or on YouTube.