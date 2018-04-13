Save $250 on a 12-inch MacBook at Best Buy; additional savings for iPads, iPhones

If you’ve been holding off on buying new Apple products because you can’t find a good deal, then this weekend is the time to stop procrastinating and start shopping. Best Buy is kicking off a new two-day sale with impressive discounts on everything from 12-inch MacBooks and the latest iPhones to last year’s regular iPad and the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, and at least one is the best deal we’ve ever seen.

The star of the show is the $200 discount on the 12-inch MacBook. If you’re a student, you can take off another $50, which will bring your total savings all the way to $250. Without the student pricing, that means you can get the 1.2 GHz MacBook with 256GB of storage for $1,100 (down from $1,300) or the 1.3 GHz MacBook with 512GB of storage for $1,400 (down from $1,600). Both models come with 8GB of RAM.

It’s a good machine, and we gave it a high rating in our review last year. We had a few beefs with the keyboard and the limited amount of ports, but we found it hard to deny that it’s an excellent notebook for anyone who values portability above all else. As we’ve said on numerous occasions, it’s better than the MacBook Air for that purpose these days.

Best Buy is also offering great deals on iPads, such as last year’s 32GB model with Wi-Fi for just $250 (down from $330) or the 128GB model with Wi-Fi for $350, down from $430. (Keep in mind, though, that this year’s iPad costs the same amount at the MSRP and it supports the Apple Pencil. You won’t get that with this model.)

If you’re seeking a more “pro” experience, you can get the latest 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi for $100 off if you buy the 512GB version for $900 (down from $1,000). Alternatively, you can get the 64GB version and the 256GB version for $50 off, which brings their prices down to $600 and $750 respectively.

And last but certainly not least, you can save up to $200 when you buy the iPhone X, the iPhone 8, or the iPhone 8 Plus with a monthly installment plan. Even better, this deal includes the recently released (Product)Red iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models.

Shipping is free for all sales over $35. The sale itself ends Saturday, April 14 at 11:59 p.m. Central.