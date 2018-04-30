The 10 Mac games you need to play from April 2018

Been looking for a big, juicy, hard-hitting game to show off your powerful Mac? Well, assuming you have the hardware, April brought us two of the year’s biggest releases so far: the cinematic adventure Rise of the Tomb Raider and the engrossing tactical mech game, BattleTech. But there’s plenty more worth checking out in the Mac gaming world this month.

Minit and The Swords of Ditto are intriguing indie quests, plus RPG classic Neverwinter Nights is back in action with an updated Enhanced Edition. And that’s just half of the games included in this month’s roundup, with further details on all 10 of April’s picks in the slides ahead. If you don’t find what you’re looking for here, be sure to loop back to March’s releases.