Gmail now supports sending money and snoozing emails on iOS

For more than a year now, Android users have been able to send money through the Gmail app using Google Pay. And you could snooze messages too, so that new emails would go away for awhile until you can get to them later. That feature was available on iOS in the Inbox app, but not the Gmail app...until now.

Google is rolling out an app update for Gmail on iOS that lets you snooze messages and send or request money using Google Pay. This brings the iOS version of Gmail mostly up to par with the Android version (notwithstanding basic platform features like notification style).

To send or request money: Just open a new email, enter the email address and/or subject as you normally would, and then press the attachment icon at the top (it looks like a paper clip.) Scroll down past the photo suggestions and you’ll find Send Money and Request Money at the bottom of the list. This will only work if both parties are in the U.S. for now. The recipient doesn’t even have to have Google Pay—with just an email address, they can receive money.

To snooze emails: Tap on the message you can’t deal with right now, and then tap the overflow menu button in the upper right (it looks like three dots). Snooze should be at the top of the list. You’ll get a menu of snooze options, such as “later today” or “this weekend.” The email will disappear from your inbox and reappear at the selected time. You can always see all your snoozed messages in the Snoozed folder (swipe right to show your folders).