Today only, get a 2016 MacBook for just $1,000 on Amazon

For all the portability of the recent MacBooks, they’re still kind of pricey machines. Fortunately, that’s not much of a problem with one of today’s Gold Box Deals over at Amazon. For the next 12 hours or so, you can pick up the 2016 12-inch MacBook for just $1,000, which marks a 23 percent discount off the usual MacBook price of $1,300. Better yet, you can get it at this price in either space gray, silver, rose gold, or gold.

Mentioned in this article Apple MacBook (Early 2016) 12" Notebook, Retina Display, Intel Core M5-6Y54 Dual-Core, 512GB PCI-E SSD, 8GB, 802.11ac, Bluetooth, MacOS 11.4 El Capitan - Space Gray $1,299.99 MSRP $1,299.99 See it on Amazon

Naturally there’s a small caveat. These MacBooks have never been used, but they were originally intended to be warranty replacement devices from Apple, and so third-party seller Woot is handling the warranties rather than Apple itself. Fortunately, Amazon’s basic return policy still applies, and Woot has a tremendously positive rating.

If you’re okay with all that, you’ll be getting a wonderfully portable notebook with a 12-inch LED display that supports a resolution of 2304x1440. It’s got 512GB of flash storage packed in, as well as 8GB of memory. You shouldn’t expect to do heavy-duty work with this kind of laptop, but it’ll perform most basic tasks just fine.

That was basically the theme of our original review in 2016, when we emphasized that “it’s not a desktop replacement.” It’s only got a single USB-C port, and we weren’t too hot on the reduced key travel on the keyboard. But these aren’t necessarily big problems.



“For a lot of people, the MacBook is the ideal laptop,” said reviewer Roman Loyola. “It’s light, small, easy to carry, and offers good performance for productivity software, though it can handle pro apps fine (you’ll just have to wait a little longer for some tasks). The MacBook is meant to serve for the user constantly on the go, and it serves that purpose well.”

And that’s still the case. If that sounds interesting, hop on this deal right now. You’ve only got a few hours left!