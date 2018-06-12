Best Father's Day gifts for tech enthusiasts

So your dad likes things tough, does he? Is he the sort of man who sees the sleek, thin profile of an iPhone X and thinks, man, this would be so much more manly if it were three times as thick and looked like it could hold its own in the middle of a squabble between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather?

Then it’s time to get your dad an Otterbox Defender. The thick case alone beefs up the iPhone like Bruce Banner morphing into the Hulk, but the accompanying belt clip adds an extra degree of protection that can take the punches. Heck, it can probably even take toolbox drops. And just to “Dad it up” a bit, get the model with the camouflage and traffic-cone orange highlights.