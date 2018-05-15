B&H is hosting a huge Apple sale on MacBooks, iMacs, and more

If you’ve been holding off on buying a Mac, the big sale at B&H Photo today will make you glad you did. Normally retailers merely offer deals on one or two Apple products at a time, but B&H is dropping prices on everything from MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs to both the iMac and the iMac Pro. Nor are these pushover deals—they’re some of the best we’ve seen for each product.
There’s a lot to cover here, so we’ll dispense with the chitchat and get straight to the deals! Here’s what we’ve got:
2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air
- 1.8 GHz, 128GB SSD with 8GB RAM ($799, down from $999)
- 1.8 GHz, 256GB SSD with 8GB RAM ($999, down from $1,199)
2017 13.3-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar
- 2.3 GHz, 128GB SSD with 8GB RAM ($1,099, down from $1,299)
- 2.3 GHz, 256GB SSD with 8GB RAM ($1,299, down from $1,499)
2017 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
- 3.1 GHz. 256GB SSD with 8GB RAM ($1,599, down from $1,799)
2017 15.4-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
- 2.8GHz, 256GB SSD with 16GB RAM ($1,999, down from $2,399)
- 2.9GHz, 512GB SSD with 16GB RAM ($2,399, down from $2,799)
iMac 4K (21.5 inches)
- 2.0 GHz, 1TB HD with 8GB RAM ($1,099, down from $1,299)
iMac 5K (27 inches)
- 3.4 GHz, 1TB Fusion with 8GB RAM ($1,549, down from $1,799)
iMac Pro 5K (27 inches)
- 3.2 GHz, 1TB SSD with 32GB RAM ($4,499, down from $4,999)
- 3.2 GHz, 1TB SSD with 64GB RAM ($5,999, down from $6,399)