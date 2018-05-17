Best Buy is selling the new 9.7-inch iPads for the best prices we've seen at retail

As you might recall from my recent review, I really love the new 9.7-inch iPad. I reach for it over my 12.9-inch iPad Pro these days, as it performs the vast majority of common tasks with zero problems. And if you’ve been wanting to pick one up for yourself, Best Buy is selling the 32GB model with Wi-Fi in space gray, silver, or gold for just $299.99, which is the lowest retail price we’ve seen the device selling for. If you don’t mind getting one in a box that’s already been opened, you can also pick up the 32GB model for just $282.

Even more impressively, Best Buy is also selling the new space gray 32GB 9.7-inch iPad with Wi-Fi and Verizon cellular service for just $259.99 (with a two-year contract). You can also get it in silver and gold. That's a savings of $200 over the usual price of $459.99.

Need a bit more storage space? You can also get the same $30 discount on the 128GB model in space gray, silver, or gold, which brings your price down to just $399.99.

You might recall that Apple already sells the 9.7-inch iPad to students for $299, which effectively means you’re getting a student discount without the need to worry about late term papers and perfect attendance. It approaches some of the more common deals we’ve seen on last year’s 9.7-inch iPad as of late.

The big difference between the two tablets, of course, is that this year’s iPad supports the $99 Apple Pencil, which effectively transforms the regular ol’ iPad into something of a lightweight Pro. Whether you want to learn how to draw or simply take notes without wasting a forest’s worth of paper, Apple’s latest tablet will get the job done just fine.

Unfortunately, there’s no Apple Pencil deal to go along with it, unless you don't mind getting refurbished one for $74.99. On the bright side, a $30 discount goes quite a way toward making a bundled purchase more agreeable.