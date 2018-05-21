Explore The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset with us today! Apple Arcade episode 9

Well, you might recall that we originally said that we were going to try out the Steam Link for this week’s Apple Arcade, but it looks like that's not happening. Thus far, it hasn’t been released for iOS, and we haven’t received beta access. So we’ll shoot for next week.

This week we’ll instead head to the land of the elves. Specifically, we’ll be running about the lush islands in The Elder Scrolls Online’s new Summerset expansion, which entered early access for Mac and PC preorderers today, and which will fully go live on June 5. We’ll have a review ready for you then—and you might recall I’ve already written a preview.

But you don’t have to wait until next month to see what it’s like. Today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific, I’ll hop on my trusty 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and show you how well Summerset performs on Mac (along with some of the sights).

And that’s not all. I also have a single code for the Digital Collector’s Edition, which normally costs $60. That means there’s a chance you can get this edition for free. I’ll post the code on the screen at some point during today’s livestream on Twitter and YouTube, and you can simply redeem it through your account over at Elder Scrolls Online’s main site. The code works for both Mac and PC. Be ready!

With the Collector’s Edition, you have access to all of the new Summerset content, and all of the base Elder Scrolls Online content, along with some nifty in-game stuff such as a special mount, a gryphon pet, new emotes, and a mage-themed toy. There’s also a chance that you’ll have access to the previous (and wonderful) Morrowind expansion as well, but that’s based on pre-orders and I’m not sure if it applies to this code.

Let us know if you win—and we’ll see you in Tamriel!

Watch us live

Apple Arcade will broadcast live today on the internet at 2:00 p.m. Pacific. You can watch on the Macworld Twitter via Periscope or on YouTube.

