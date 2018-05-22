Apple to stream WWDC 2018 keynote live

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is coming—it starts on June 4, to be exact. The company on Tuesday announced that the WWDC keynote presentation will be available to the general public to watch on the internet.

If you’re interested in watching the keynote, mark down June 4 at 10 a.m. Pacific on your calendar. Or you can go to Apple’s WWDC keynote event webpage and click on the “Add to your calendar” link to add the event to your Calendar app. You can watch on Apple’s website, on an Apple TV through the Events app, or on an iOS device using the WWDC app.

In addition to streaming the keynote, Apple will stream the entire conference, but you need to sign up for an account on Apple’s Developer website. A developer account is not needed to watch the June 4 keynote.