Charge your phone wirelessly and cheaply with these can't-pass-up deals on Qi chargers

Unless you’ve got a Pixel 2 or a OnePlus phone, your new iPhone or Android phone has a great feature you might not be taking advantage of: wireless charging. So if you haven’t picked up a wireless charging pad yet, today’s the day to do so: Amazon is selling two of the best charging pads around for some of their lowest prices ever. Samsung’s Fast Charge pad is down to $25 and Anker’s Ultra-Slim Wireless Charging Pad is down to $13.49 using a 10 percent coupon on the purchase page. (To get the lowest price for the Anker pad, make sure you click the coupon box above the price listing.)

Both of these chargers are Qi-certified, meaning they’re safe and guaranteed to work with nearly every phone, even Apple’s iPhone 8 and X. Both promise temperature optimization so your phone won’t overheat, and the Samsung charger actually includes a mini fan to keep things cool. Samsung says its pad will charge supported Galaxy phones (like the Galaxy S9) about 25 percent quicker than other phones using its Fast Charge tech, while Anker claims to deliver charges that are “10 percent faster than other 5W wireless chargers, using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset.”

Those differences are mostly academic though. Wireless charging is about convenience, not speed, and you’ll most likely be using it on a nightstand for charging your phone overnight. And for that, both of these chargers perform admirably. Anker’s is a fully lie-flat charger, while Samsung’s tilts so you can see your phone while it is on the stand. Additionally, both of these chargers include a micro USB cable, but you’ll need to supply your own USB wall charger to get started.

Ratings are strong for both, with Anker’s pad getting 4 stars out of 1,000-plus reviews and Samsung’s scoring slightly less (3.5) with twice as many reviews. While we haven’t formally reviewed either of these pads, we have had extensive experience with them, and our only complaints is that they have very specific charging areas, so if your phone isn’t lined up properly, they might not charge. Other than that, you can’t go wrong with either of these pads.

[Today's deal: Samsung Fast Charge pad for $25 and Anker Ultra Slim Charging Pad for $13.49.]