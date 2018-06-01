Apple releases macOS High Sierra 10.13.5 update with Messages in iCloud

Apple on Friday released macOS High Sierra 10.13.5, the update that adds support for Messages in iCloud. The update comes a few days after Apple released iOS 11.4, which also features Messages in iCloud support, among other features.

The macOS 10.13.5 update is 2.12GB and will require you to restart your Mac. Before you install the update, it’s always a good idea to first perform a backup of your data.

To install the update, launch the App Store app, then click Updates. If 10.13.5 does not appear, try reloading the Updates page by pressing Command-R on your keyboard.

According to Apple’s release notes, the update also includes several security updates and a couple of updates for Macs in enterprise environments:

• Variables used in SCEP payloads now expand properly.

• Configuration profiles containing a Wi-Fi payload and SCEP payload install as expected when the KeyIsExtractable key of the SCEP payload is set to false .

How to activate Messages in iCloud

Once you’ve installed the update, here’s how you can activate Messages in iCloud.

Launch the Messages app. Click on Messages > Preferences. Click Accounts. Select Enable Messages in iCloud.

Learn more about Messages in iCloud and how to activate it on your iPhone and iPad.