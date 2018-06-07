Get a MacBook Pro for less than $1,000 during Best Buy's Father's Day sale

If you haven’t got that special dad in your life a Father’s Day gift, fear not—Best Buy is here with great deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple TV 4K, and Beats headphones.

The star of the show is easily the $300 discount you can take off the 13-inch MacBook Pro, and you can push that up to $350 if you qualify for student pricing. With that kind of discount, you can get the 128GB 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $999.99 (down from $1,299.99) and the 256GB model for just $1,199.99 (down from $1,499.99). None of these models come with the Touch Bar, but the general consensus is that it’s a gimmick at best. You’ll be fine.

After that, our favorite deal is an attractive bundle that contains both the Apple TV 4K along with a SteelSeries Nimbus Controller, which we ranked as the absolute best gamepad for the Apple TV in a recent roundup. The bundle with the 32GB Apple TV 4K costs only $194.98 (down from $229.98), while the 64GB model costs only $224.98 (down from $249.98).

If you’re absolutely interested in saving cash above all else, you can also pick up the non-4K 32GB Apple TV with a gamepad for just $174.98 (down from $199.98), but take it from us—for the future’s sake, you should go ahead and slap down that extra 20 bucks for the 4K version.

And finally, if your you or your dad’s entertainment tastes run more toward music than TV and games, you might want to check out the two Beats headphones included in the sale. Right now, you can get the Beats X headphones for just $89.99 (down from at least $115), while the Powerbeats 3 headphones are selling for just $105.99 (down from around $130).