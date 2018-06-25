B&H is slashing $200 off the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

B&H Photo has been offering some of the best deals on MacBooks lately, and today it continues that trend by offering the 13-inch MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro for $200 less than their usual asking prices. I’m especially impressed with this sale because it includes the Air, which doesn’t seem to see as many discounts from major retailers.

And you should be impressed, too. Such a steep discount means you can pick up the 13-inch MacBook Air with a 1.8GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage for just $799, down from $999. If you’d like to bump that up to 256GB of storage, you can pick one up for $999, down from the usual price of $1,119.

If you want a bit more power, though, you’ll want to pick up the 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar (which, for what it’s worth, is what I’m writing this on). With the sale, you can get a 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 2.3GHz model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just $1,099, down from $1,299.

For a little more oomph and storage, you should pick up the model with the 3.1GHz processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage for $1,599, down from the usual price of $1,799.

If I personally had to make this choice, I’d go with MacBook Pro. That said, I haven’t had any of the issues with the butterfly keyboards that everyone keeps talking about—the Air doesn’t use them—and I need the extra power. For that matter, I simply prefer the design of the Pro.

But if you’re looking for an inexpensive MacBook for school or work, the Air is certainly a fine deal. Act quickly, though! The sale ends this Thursday, June 28 at midnight Eastern.