Deep Fitbit Surge, Beats Studio3 discounts today could add style and smarts to your workout

A couple great workout accessories have great deals today. The Fitbit Surge is $100 on Amazon, down from a list price of $189. The Beats Studio3 wireless headphones in rose gold are $205, a steep discount from their MSRP of $350.

The Fitbit Surge Fitness Super Watch may be an outdated model, but it's still a great wearable device to add some smarts to your regimen. Using Bluetooth, it connects wirelessly to your phone, tablet, or laptop. To help you manage a healthy lifestyle, the Surge tracks heart rate, steps, calories burned, distance, sleep, stairs, active minutes, and GPS. You'll also be able to see call and text notifications when connected to your phone.

Because the Fitbit Surge has been discontinued, it's on sale only in the color black and size small on Amazon. If that doesn't work for you, check out our Fitbit faves in this roundup, or find other good deals in our roundup of all brands of fitness tracker.

The Beats Studio3 over-ear wireless headphones feature top-notch sound with 22 hours of playtime on a charge, so they won't run out of juice even in a lengthy workout. If you do have to charge them up, Fast Fuel technology will give you up to three hours of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. They're also noise-cancelling, so even the loudest of gyms won't break your concentration.

As with the Fitbit, the deal on these headphones is limited. Only the Porcelain Rose shade is available for this steep discount. That said, other colors are also on sale on Amazon for slightly higher prices.

