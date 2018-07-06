Save $150 on a 10.5-inch iPad Pro at Target today

The new 9.7-inch iPad is cool and all, but sometimes it’s best to go Pro. Fortunately, today Target is selling the 512GB 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi for just $849.99 shipped, which nets you a $150 discount on one of the best tablets around.

It’s one of the best thanks to Apple’s powerful A10X Fusion Chip, and it’s also packed with a 12-megapixel rear camera, a 7-megapixel FaceTime camera, and a battery that usually delivers around 10 hours of performance. It's a powerful little beast, which makes it a good buy if you're into gaming. Be sure to check out our review for more info.

IDG

If you’re an artist (or even just someone who likes to take notes with the Apple Pencil), you’ll love its ProMotion technology that boasts a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it an ideal device for capturing the subtlest movements of Apple’s stylus.

For that matter, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro comes with a laminated display, which decreases the space between the glass and the display itself. When using the Apple Pencil, this results in a writing or drawing experience that better resembles the act of using a pencil with paper.

Unfortunately, you’ll still have to buy the $100 Apple Pencil separately. With a discount like this, though, that purchase won’t be as painful as it normally would be.

Act quickly, though, as the sale ends tomorrow.