Save $90 on an Apple Watch Series 3 from Target

Target has been targeting Apple users as of late, and that’s a good thing. Just yesterday the retailer offered a rare massive discount on Apple’s AirPods, but the inventory vanished by the time I had the article ready. Fortunately, today Target (through Google Express) is offering a fantastic 25 percent discount for the Apple Watch Series 3 when you enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout.

Not counting applicable taxes, brings the price down on the 38mm model from $329 to $247.49, netting you a savings of $81.51. Applying the discount for the 42mm model saves you $90, bringing the price down from $359.99 to $269.99. Multiples colors and bands are available.

If it’s not clear, that’s phenomenal. It’s basically Black Friday pricing. To my knowledge, this is the first time a major retailer has offered a brand-new version of the Series 3 for so low a price.

And, frankly, it’s the version you want. This version doesn’t have the built-in LTE support, but it does come with all the other goodies associated with this model, be they the faster speeds, the brighter display, the greatly increased water resistance, and the built-in GPS unit.

If you have any more doubts, be sure to check out our review.

“It’s still a generation or two away from being a full replacement for your iPhone,” said reviewer Michael Simon, “but man is it close.”