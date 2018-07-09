Apple updates macOS High Sierra to version 10.13.6

Apple on Monday released an update to macOS High Sierra. The update comes on the heels of iO 11.4.1, watchOS 4.3.2, and tvOS 11.4.1, which were released earlier in the day.

AirPlay users will want to install this update sooner than later. MacOS High Sierra 10.13.6 includes AirPlay 2 multi-room support, so you can now play music on multiple AirPlay 2 speakers and control them on the Mac.

According to the release notes, the 10.13.6 update also:

Fixes an issue that may prevent Photos from recognizing AVCHD media form some cameras

Fixes an issue that may prevent Mail users from moving a message from Gmail to another account

The update also includes a number of security updates that Apple details in a release note.

How to install the macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 update

Before updating, perform a backup of you Mac. Then follow the steps below.

1. Click on the  menu, select About this Mac, and then in the Overview section, click the Software Updatebutton. Or you can launch the App Store app in your Applications folder.

2. In the App Store app, click on Updates at the top of the app.

3. An entry for “macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Update” should appear. If you don’t see it, click on Store > Reload Page or press Command-R.

4. Click on the Update button to the right of the entry. The update will take several minutes and your Mac will need to restart.

