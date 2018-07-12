Apple ends its photo printing service after 16 years

If you’re a fan of Apple’s photo printing service, you won’t like this news one bit. According to a new message popping up in the Photos app and confirmed with Apple by Macworld, Apple is discontinuing its Photo Print Products service. Launched in 2002, Photo Prints Products grew from just supporting simple prints to producing albums, calendars, and photo books.

The message, first spotted by 9to5Mac, instructs users of macOS 10.13.6 to make their “final purchases” by September 30 of this year. MacOS Mojave’s Photo app has already scrapped any mention of the service.

The message also encourages users to download the Photo Project Extension from the Mac App Store to get access to a range of third-party printing services. These services include Mimeo Photos, Wix, GoodTimes, WhiteWall, and Shutterfly. Following the news, shares of Shutterfly and Wix were up 2 and 3.1 percent, respectively.

Here’s the message in full:

“Download a Photo Project Extension from the Mac App Store to create books, cards, calendars and prints, or reprint an existing project. You’ll also discover a variety of new services available through Project Extensions. For final purchases using the existing built-in service, place your orders by September 30, 2018.”