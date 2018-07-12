Macworld Podcast: Join us on Thursday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific

There’s a lot to talk about in regards to Apple products. There are new MacBook Pro laptops, and there are plenty of rumors. Join us with your comments and questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 613.

Watch us live

This show will be live on Thursday, July 12, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific. Due to scheduling conflicts, this week’s show strays from our usual broadcast time. The regular time for the live broadcast of the Macworld Podcast is on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.

Get info

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we will discuss on the show.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.