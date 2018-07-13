Apple’s new MacBook Pro: First impressions

Friday mornings at the Macworld office are usually low-key, but this day is different. On this particular Friday, we received Apple new MacBook Pro, which was announced the day before.

Macworld was live on YouTube and Twitter with a video broadcast of an unboxing of the new MacBook Pro. We also took a look at some of the new features, like Hey Siri support and True Tone. We ran a preliminary set of Geekbench 4 benchmark tests and compared the numbers to older MacBook Pros. We also fielded questions and comments from viewers who tuned in.

If you missed the live broadcast, you can watch it here or on our YouTube channel.

