Get a fantastic Timbuk2 bag for your new MacBook Pro for 62 percent off at Amazon

It’s almost time to go back to school, and if you’re thinking of picking up one of the hot new MacBook Pros, it’s also a good time to start looking for a good laptop bag. Amazon is making that search easy today by offering the Timbuk2 Command Laptop Messenger Bag for just $56.96Remove non-product link, down from its usual price of $149.00.

That’s a whopping savings of $92.04 of 62 percent, and it’s the lowest we’ve ever seen this particular bag sell for. The only catch is that you’ll need to get it in the “Surplus” color—which I find rather attractive—and you’ll need to get it in the Medium size. Other versions are on sale, too, but usually not for this steep of a discount.

Regardless, it’s a well-loved bag, as it’s amassed a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Amazon on the strength of 752 user reviews.

And it’s easy to understand why. Timbuk2 bags are especially popular among urban sidewalk commuters for their comfort and durability, and here in Timbuk2’s native San Francisco, it’s not uncommon to pass multiple people wearing them within the space of a minute. (Admittedly, that might be a turn-off if you like to stand out from the crowd.)

But this is good stuff. This polyester powerhouse comes with an internal organizer for holding your pens, pencils, phone, or other devices, and it’s got a zippered pocket on the outside for, say, access to power bricks. And fortunately, many users say the 15-inch MacBook Pro fits fine in this bag (although you may find the fit a little snug).

Some users say that power brick slot is a little too small. Others say they don’t like how the bag tips over unless it’s rather packed with stuff. On average, though, these are the only worries most buyers have expressed, and for this price, I’d say they’re relatively easy to dismiss.