The throttled MacBook Pro: Discussing the heat problems with Apple’s new laptop

The MacBook Pro's Core i9 CPU has come under fire (figuratively) for its performance. Our editors have some early thoughts and testing results on the laptop's CPU throttling.

There’s been a lot of talk about the Core i9 processor in the new MacBook Pro, and not in a good way. YouTuber Dave Lee shared his experience with CPU throttling on the Core i9 MacBook Pro, and soon after others shared how they also similar performance hits.

In this video, I talk with Gordon Mah Ung, CPU expert for our sister publication, PCWorld. We talk about the CPU throttling, what could be causing it, and what does it mean for users and anyone thinking about buying a Core i9 laptop.

Regrettably, high-end benchmarking was not part of our review of the Core i9 MacBook Pro. So we’ve started to run several benchmarks for ourselves to see what happens when you push the laptop’s performance.

This story is just getting started. We are developing an Adobe Premiere test and will share those results, along with our other official results in other benchmark tests, in an upcoming article.

