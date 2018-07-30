Nike is selling the best Apple Watch for 20 percent off today

If you want the best Apple Watch experience, you want the Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular connectivity. It delivers all the monitoring powers, speed, and brightness of the other varieties, but you can also wear it without worrying if your phone is close enough. Usually it’s a super pricey thing, but today you can head over to Nike and pick one up for 20 percent offRemove non-product link when you enter the code HOT20 at checkout.

That brings the starting price down to a mere $319.20 (down from $399) if you buy one of the 38mm modelsRemove non-product link. If you want the larger 42mm model, the code lets you buy it for $343.20, down from $429.00Remove non-product link. That’s a savings of $79.80 and $85.80 respectively, and shipping is free. Impressively, you can apply this deal to multiple units.

We’ve only seen this kind of deal once before for this particular Apple Watch, and that deal sold out relatively quickly. It’s likely that we’ll the the same massive inventory reduction with this one as well.

The cool thing about this sale, though, is that you’re getting Nike’s take on the Apple Watch, which means you’ll get a custom watch face—a big deal since you can’t add third-party watch faces—and Nike’s own watchbandsRemove non-product link. It’s perfect if you’re a fan of both Apple and Nike, and it helps your Apple Watch stand out from all the others on the street.

As for the Apple Watch Series 3, we’re big fans. As we said in our review, “Apple Watch Series 3 might not be an iPhone replacement, but it’s the closest thing to an all-day, independent wearable you’re likely to find.”