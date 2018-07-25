News

Save hundreds of dollars on Macs with B&H’s ‘Amazing Mac Savings Event’

Whether you want a iMac or the Mac mini, you’re sure to find a deal that suits you here.

Associate Editor, Macworld |

Roman Loyola
B&H is currently having what it calls the "Amazing Mac Savings Event," and from what I can tell, it’s aptly named. As a part of the promotion, you can get everything from iMacs and MacBook Airs to Mac minis for significant discounts. In some cases, you’ll even save hundreds of dollars.

At the lower end, you can take $150 off the 2017 21.5-inch iMac, which brings the price down from $1,099 to $949. Closer toward the high end, you can get a 27-inch iMac with a Retina 5K display for just $1,199, netting you a savings of $300.

And these are just standouts.

You’ll find dozens sales of other Mac products as well, whether it’s this silver 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air for just $799 (down from $999) or even a 2014 Mac mini for $399, down from $499. (With the latter, you might be wise to wait a couple of months to see if Apple finally refreshes it, but there's a decent chance it won't.)

As a bonus, all of these offers appear to qualify for free shipping.

