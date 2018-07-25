Save hundreds of dollars on Macs with B&H’s ‘Amazing Mac Savings Event’

B&H is currently having what it calls the "Amazing Mac Savings EventRemove non-product link," and from what I can tell, it’s aptly named. As a part of the promotion, you can get everything from iMacs and MacBook Airs to Mac minis for significant discounts. In some cases, you’ll even save hundreds of dollars.

At the lower end, you can take $150 off the 2017 21.5-inch iMacRemove non-product link, which brings the price down from $1,099 to $949. Closer toward the high end, you can get a 27-inch iMac with a Retina 5K display for just $1,199Remove non-product link, netting you a savings of $300.

And these are just standouts.

You’ll find dozens sales of other Mac products as well, whether it’s this silver 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air for just $799Remove non-product link (down from $999) or even a 2014 Mac mini for $399Remove non-product link, down from $499. (With the latter, you might be wise to wait a couple of months to see if Apple finally refreshes it, but there's a decent chance it won't.)

As a bonus, all of these offers appear to qualify for free shipping.