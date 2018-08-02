Best Buy is selling Apple Watch Series 3 units for up to $250 off

Best Buy is currently selling Apple Watch Series 3 models with cellular for anywhere from $100 to $250 offRemove non-product link, which is frankly astounding. Not too long ago I was talking about how rare it was to find them on sale at all, and now we’re looking at this.

In other words, yep, it’s clear that an Apple Watch refresh is on the way in the coming months.

Even so, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a fantastic device and you shouldn’t shrug it off just because a refresh is on the way. It does basically everything that earlier models do, but it’s packed with support for an independent LTE connection and a GPS, and it’s faster, brighter, and more water-resistant.

There’s also a huge selection to choose from. On the low end, you can get this 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellularRemove non-product link for just $299, down from the usual price of $399. If you want the larger 42mm modelRemove non-product link, you'll still only pay $329.

At the high end, you have the $1,099 Apple Watch EditionRemove non-product link (which basically means it has a ceramic case), down from $1,349. In between you can find stainless steel modelsRemove non-product link.

Should you wait? The current rumors for the next Apple Watch are kind of scant, and the most believable of them simply claim that the newer models will have a larger display. They won’t actually be larger in size, though, as Apple apparently wants to make sure all the supported bands still fit.

I can’t see the design changing all that massively (but of course I could be wrong). It’ll almost certianly be faster and brighter and sport a better battery life. I’m perfectly happy with my own Series 3, though, so if you don’t feel like waiting around for the next discount, this is worth taking advantage of.