Best Buy is already offering some cool deals as a part of its Apple Back-to-School Event, but today the retailer is also letting you snag a 21-inch Retina 4K iMac for $1,099.99Remove non-product link as part of its Deals of the Day. That’s $200 off the regular retail price, and you can take an additional $50 off if you happen to be a student.

For additional specs, it’s packed with an impressive 3.0GHz Intel i5 quad-core CPU. It has 8GB of RAM, a 2GB AMD Radeon Pro 555 graphics card, and a roomy 1TB hard drive. I have one of those on my desk, and I’m honestly rather fond of it.

In our review of the high-end 3.4GHz model, we praised its "elegant all-in-one design" and the improved brightness, but we weren’t so hot on the performance boost compared the 2015 model.

You can learn more in our video review above.