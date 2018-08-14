Macworld Podcast: Join us on Wednesday, August 15 at 10 a.m Pacific

New iPhone rumors suggest that Apple Pencil support is on its way. Group FaceTime won’t be available when iOS 12 and macOS Mojave are released this fall. We also feature your comments and questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 617.
Watch us live
The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.
Take our poll
Would you use the Apple Pencil on your iPhone if you could? Take our poll on Twitter, leave a comment, and we’ll discuss it during the Macworld Podcast.
Get info
Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discussed on the show.
- iPhone 2018 rumors: Pencil support and 512GB option on board for OLED models
-
If Apple wants to properly add Pencil support to the iPhone, it needs to copy the Galaxy Note 9
-
iOS 12: Beta 7 removes Group FaceTime, Apple says it will launch later this year
-
MacOS Mojave: Apple to delay Group FaceTime support until later this fall
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.