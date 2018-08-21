Today only, get a 21.5-inch iMac for less than $1,000 at Best Buy

MacBooks are great for school and all, but desktop rigs still have their space, especially when they boast the bright, beautiful screens you get with an iMac. If that’s more your thing, Best Buy is selling the latest and least-expensive21-inch iMac for just $899.99Remove non-product link (down from $1,099.99). And if you qualify for Best Buy’s student pricing, you can knock an additional $50 off that. It's one of the Deals of the Day, though, so this price will be gone by tomorrow.

Just keep in mind that you’re not exactly getting a 5K iMac with this thing. The 21.5-inch display only has a resolution of 1920x1080, and the chip inside is a dual core 2.3GHz Intel Core i5. That said, it still has support for Thunderbolt 3 (which means you can do cool things like hooking up eGPUs to it), and it’s packed with a 1TB hard drive and 8GB of memory.

It’s a good buy for home or the office if you’re not looking for blazing power or portability. We praised it in our review (which focused on the 3.4GHz version), and the users over at Best Buy love it as well, as it maintains a rating of 4.8 out of five stars even after 1,017 reviews.

The only real problem that we had with it is that it didn’t represent a massive performance boost over the previous model, but we were impressed with the screen’s brightness and (as always) the elegant all-in-one design.