Macworld Podcast: Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Pacific

Bloomberg says a new Mac mini and MacBook are on its way. The iPhone rumor mill is picking up speed as September approaches. New Apple Watches could be on the way, too. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, Dan Masaoka, and Michael Simon in the Macworld Podcast, episode 618.

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.

Take our poll

What's the most you would pay for a powerful new "pro" Mac mini? Take our poll on Twitter, leave a comment, and we'll discuss it during the Macworld Podcast.

Get info

Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discussed on the show.

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.