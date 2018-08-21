Macworld Podcast: Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 10 a.m. Pacific

Bloomberg says a new Mac mini and MacBook are on its way. The iPhone rumor mill is picking up speed as September approaches. New Apple Watches could be on the way, too. We also feature your comments and questions for Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, Dan Masaoka, and Michael Simon in the Macworld Podcast, episode 618.
Watch us live
The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.
Take our poll
What's the most you would pay for a powerful new "pro" Mac mini? Take our poll on Twitter, leave a comment, and we'll discuss it during the Macworld Podcast.
Get info
Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discussed on the show.
- Apple to release low-cost MacBook and 'Pro-focused' Mac mini this fall
- Five things the Mac mini needs to make it a true pro machine
- iPhone 2018 rumors: Pre-orders to start on Friday, September 14
- Apple Watch Series 4 rumors: Six new models filed with the EEC
- Fitbit Charge 3 hands-on: An all-week fitness tracker with the soul of a smartwatch
Subscribe to the audio version
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at:
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.