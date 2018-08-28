News

Another High Sierra update is now available for the 2018 MacBook Pro

MacOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 "improves the stability and reliability of MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (2018)."

Senior Editor, Macworld

2018 macbook pro 03
Dan Masaoka/IDG
Apple on Tuesday released a supplemental update for users of the 2018 MacBook Pro. This is the second macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra supplemental update for this particular laptop. The first supplemental update was released in July to address throttling issues that affected performance.

Apple’s release notes only state that the update “improves the stability and reliability of MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.”

Before installing the update, users should perform a back of the laptop. Once that is complete, you can get the update through the App Store. You can also download the update by visiting Apple’s macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update 2 support page and then click on the Download button.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV. He's also written for MacRumors and Realtor.com.

  
