Apple iPhone 8 Logic Board Replacement Program FAQ: Everything you need to know

While the rest of the internet was busy dissecting the iPhone event invitation and digesting the unprecedented leaked official renders, Apple quietly launched a new repair program for the soon-to-be-outdated iPhone 8. Apple has apparently determined that “a very small percentage of iPhone 8 devices contain logic boards with a manufacturing defect.” Here’s everything you need to know about getting your phone fixed:

What exactly is the problem?

Apple says affected devices may experience unexpected restarts, a frozen screen, or won’t turn on at all. It sounds a lot like the battery issue that affects older iPhone models.

Which iPhones does the program cover?

Apple says only iPhone 8 devices are included in the replacement program. It does not extend to the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

I bought my phone on launch day last year. Is it covered?

Yes, Apple says all phones manufactured between September 2017 and March 2018 are eligible for replacement.

I don’t live in the U.S. Am I still covered?

Yes. Apple says the affected models were sold in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and the U.S.

How do I know if my phone is affected?

If you’ve been experiencing any of the issues above, then you probably have one of the bad logic boards. To be sure, you can enter your serial number on this page to see if your phone is eligible for a repair. You'll need your serial number, which you can find by going to the Settings app, tapping General and then About.

My phone is eligible. What do I do?

You have one of three options:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

My phone isn’t eligible but I’ve been having issues. What do I do?

Hurry up and get to an Apple Store before your warranty expires. The iPhone 8 launched on September 22, 2017, so all phones are still covered under the Apple’s warranty, whether or not an extended AppleCare+ warranty was purchased.

Will the repair cost me anything?

No, Apple will repair eligible devices free of charge.

I’m on the iPhone Upgrade Program. Should I just wait for the new phones?

If you’re able to deal with the problem for a couple weeks and were planning on upgrading anyway, then sure. Once the new phones go on sale, you’ll be able to swap your affected iPhone 8 for a new phone just like usual.