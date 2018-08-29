These discounted Beats urBeats3 wired earbuds don't need a dongle to work with your iPhone

The Beats brand might be best known for its Bluetooth headphones, but it also makes some great wired buds too. And since they're own by Apple, they even have a Lightning option, so iPhone users don't need to remember your dongle. Today Amazon is selling the urBeats3 wired earphones for up to 40 percent off its $100 MSRP, with a variety of colors on sale in either Lightning or 3.5mm plugs, all of which are all-time lows:

Lightning

3.5mm

No matter which pair you choose, the urBeats3 earbuds promise great sound in the stylish package we've come to expect from Beats. A durable metal exterior is designed to withstand your busy life, while the cable is meant to be tangle-free, so you can avoid annoying detangling after throwing them in your bag. You can also switch between songs and take calls using the remote on the cable, so you can leave your phone in your pocket.

We haven't tried these earphones ourselves, but they have a user rating of 4 stars out of 5 on Amazon over nearly 100 user reviews, with users pointing to top-notch sound quality as the best reason to buy. But we're just happy we can leave our iPhone dongle at home.

[Today's deal: Beats urBeats3 wired earbuds for $60 on AmazonRemove non-product link]