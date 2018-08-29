Macworld's September Digital Magazine: The best apps for the Apple Watch

Every day, Macworld brings you the essential daily news and other info about all things Apple. But staying on top of that torrent of information can be a constant challenge. One solution: the Macworld digital magazine.

In the September issue

This month you will find our picks for the 20 best free and paid Apple Watch apps. We take a first look at the new Coffee Lake-based MacBook Pro laptops; see how much faster they really are. See how Apple is starting to throw out its rulebook as it charts a path for the future. Do you like taking selfies? We pick 9 apps to make them better-looking.

Also in this month’s issue:

• MacUser: Why the new MacBook Pros make us long for an Apple custom processor even more

• MacUser Reviews: McAfee Total Protection for Mac, Douchebags Scholar laptop backpack

• iOS Central: How the App Store changed my world (and probably yours, too)

• iOS Central Reviews: LumaFusion, Sandmarc iPhone X Lenses

• Working Mac: How to scan QR codes with your iPhone or iPad

• Playlist: Sonos update adds AirPlay 2 support

• Mac 911: How to change the default app for a file, move multiple Safari tabs at once in macOS

