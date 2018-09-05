Macworld Podcast: Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 10 a.m. Pacific

It's official: Apple is having an event on September 12. What will we see from the company? We also respond to your comments and questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 620.
The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.
Besides iPhones, what new products are you most looking forward to at Apple’s Sep. 12 event? Take our poll and leave a comment. We’ll discuss the results during the show.
Here are relevant links to get more info on the stuff we discussed on the show.
- Apple announces ‘Gather round’ event for September 12
- What to expect from Apple’s September event
- iPhone 2018 rumors
- iPad 2018 rumors
- Apple Watch Series 4 rumors
- AirPower FAQ
- High-end AirPods and headphones could amplify Apple’s audio ambitions in 2019
- iOS 12 FAQ
- MacOS Mojave FAQ
You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes.
http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks
To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.