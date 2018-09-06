Apple’s latest MacBook Pro had a bit of a rough start thanks to the throttling controversy, but fortunately Apple quickly patched that up, allowing us all to enjoy its speedy processor and quieter keyboard with less guilt. And today, you can also enjoy a hefty $300 discount on the model over at B&HRemove non-product link.

It’s the first time we’ve seen this kind of a price drop on the new MacBook Pro from a big retailer, and it brings the price on the starter model down to a more agreeable $2,099Remove non-product link (down from $2,399). Act quickly, though, for the sale ends on September 8 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

You can read our full review for more information. We were using a ridiculously souped-up unit that cost far more than this one, but this one still comes with an impressive 2.2GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you want a bit more graphical power and more storage space, B&H is also selling plenty of other modelsRemove non-product link with the $300 discount as well.

It’s a big improvement over last year’s model, but it doesn’t look any different from the outside. The main exterior difference that you’ll notice is the “butterfly” keyboard is a lot quieter, thanks to a membrane under the keys that also keeps crumbs from slipping under them (and potentially requiring an entire keyboard replacement).

I personally found that this small change makes it a lot more comfortable to type on over the 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that I do the bulk of my work on, as it evokes some of the spongy, rubbery touch of the keys you’ll find on an MacBook Air. It’s a subtle difference, but a significant one.

As a reminder, the sale ends on Saturday night, so hop on this one while you can.