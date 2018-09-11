How to watch the Apple ‘Gather round’ event on Wednesday, Sept. 12

Apple’s annual September event is probably the most anticipated one by devoted Apple users. (Yes, even more that Apple’s WWDC keynote in the summer.) The event isn’t open to the public, but you can still watch it on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or even on a Windows PC. Here’s how.

The “Gather round” Apple event starts at 10 a.m Pacific time on September 12.

Watch on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch

You can watch the event on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch using Safari. According to Apple, your device needs to run iOS 10 or later. You’ll need to navigate to Apple’s events website, which is located at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2018/.

Watch on a Mac

As with iOS devices, you can watch the event on your Mac though Safari. Apple says that your Mac needs to be running macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. The event live video stream is at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/september-2018/.

Watch via Twitter

Apple is providing a live stream of the event on Twitter. The Apple Twitter feed is available at https://twitter.com/Apple. If you go to https://twitter.com/Apple/status/1039159459816394757, you can like the tweet and then Apple will send you a reminder before the event starts.

Watch on an Apple TV

You can watch the event using the Apple Events app on Apple TV.

Watch on a Windows PC or other platform

If you are using a Windows PC, you can watch the event live stream on Apple’s website. Apple requirements for the PC are Windows 10 and the Microsoft Edge browser.

Apple also says that you might be able to watch the stream on the Chrome or Firefox browsers if you are using “recent versions” that support MSE, H.264, and AAC.