Take up to $300 off 2018 MacBook Pros at B&H and Best Buy

The 2018 models come with big improvements, so take advantage of these big savings.

If you’ve been holding out for a good price on the latest MacBook Pros, it’s a good day to head over to B&H. Today the retailer is offering the 2018 MacBook Pro models for $200 to $300 off their retail price, which brings the starting price for a 13-inch model down to just $1,599. If you want a 15-inch model, the prices start at $2,099.

If you’re not up for B&H (and you also want to take advantage of the opportunity to save an extra 50 bucks if you’re a student), you should head over to Best Buy, which is effectively offering the same sale.

The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro in particular is a noteworthy improvement over the 2017 model, even though its launch was complicated a tad by a controversy focusing on throttling. Apple has since fixed that issue.

Importantly, it’s a faster machine, and Apple fitted the “butterfly” keyboard with a membrane that not only makes it quieter to type on, but also helps avoid the issue with malfunctioning keyboards in previous models. (This generally happened when crumbs or other particles got stuck under the keyboard, which would sometimes lead to a full keyboard replacement).

