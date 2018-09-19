Take up to $300 off 2018 MacBook Pros at B&H and Best Buy

If you’ve been holding out for a good price on the latest MacBook Pros, it’s a good day to head over to B&H. Today the retailer is offering the 2018 MacBook Pro models for $200 to $300 offRemove non-product link their retail price, which brings the starting price for a 13-inch model down to just $1,599Remove non-product link. If you want a 15-inch model, the prices start at $2,099Remove non-product link.

If you’re not up for B&H (and you also want to take advantage of the opportunity to save an extra 50 bucks if you’re a student), you should head over to Best Buy, which is effectively offering the same saleRemove non-product link.

The 2018 15-inch MacBook Pro in particular is a noteworthy improvement over the 2017 model, even though its launch was complicated a tad by a controversy focusing on throttling. Apple has since fixed that issue.

Importantly, it’s a faster machine, and Apple fitted the “butterfly” keyboard with a membrane that not only makes it quieter to type on, but also helps avoid the issue with malfunctioning keyboards in previous models. (This generally happened when crumbs or other particles got stuck under the keyboard, which would sometimes lead to a full keyboard replacement).