iOS 12.1 beta 1 is available for developers

Just 24 hours after the public release of iOS 12, Apple has kicked out the first developer beta of iOS 12.1. Developers can head developer.apple.com to download the beta or add the beta profile to their devices. If you still have the developer beta profile installed after upgrading to iOS 12, your device will download it automatically as a regular iOS 12 update.

If you were in the developer beta for iOS 12 and do not want the 12.1 beta, head to Settings > General > Profile on your device and delete the iOS 12 beta profile.

Note: There is currently no restore image on the developer site for the iPhone Xs or Xs Max. If you were planning to make a full backup of your iPhone and restore it onto your new iPhone Xs when it arrives on the 21st, you may not want to grab this beta. It's possible, of course, that the images will appear on Friday when the phones arrive, or that the phones ship with 12.1 already installed.

What's in iOS 12.1

The developer beta release notes are suspiciously bare. However, we know there are several iOS 12 features coming soon. Here are the things we know are coming to an iOS update this year, but may or may not be part of iOS 12.1.

Group FaceTime: Apple removed this iOS 12 feature from the iOS 12 beta back in August, and promised it would come in an update to iOS 12 later this year. Early reports indicate that it's back in the 12.1 beta, but that doesn't mean it is going to be part of iOS 12.1 when released to the public—Apple may simply be getting it back out there for additional testing.

ECG in the Health app: The Apple Watch Series 4 includes the ability to take an ECG (in the U.S. only) but the Health app in iOS 12 doesn't appear to have a data set for it yet. That's going to need to be added.

Dual-SIM capability: The iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and XR feature dual-SIM capability, when supported by carriers. But it's not going to be there right at launch—it's coming in an iOS update later this year. That could be iOS 12.1, or it could be a later revision.

New emoji: There are a bunch of new emoji coming to iOS this year as part of the Emoji 11.0 standard. They didn't make it into the initial iOS 12 release, and will likely come in a point-release update.