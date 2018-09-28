Upcoming Giveaway: Win a 64GB iPhone XS Max

Still on the fence about getting an iPhone XS Max? We’re making that decision a little easier for one of you. Next week, Macworld will team up with iMobie to give away a brand-new space gray 64GB iPhone XS Max for the low, low price of free. Just to emphasize how big of a deal that is, this model normally costs $1,000.

We will begin accepting entires for the giveaway on Monday, October 1, and you’ll have until October 15 to sign up. We’ll announce the winner on the Macworld Podcast at 10 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday, October 17, live on the Macworld Twitter feed and on the Macworld YouTube channel.

To enter to win, you’ll simply need to sign up through the widget we’ll provide when the giveaway goes live on Monday. You’ll also get additional chances to win if you subscribe to Macworld’s social media channels, such as YouTube and Twitter. We'll explain in greater detail next week.

Only legal residents of the 50 United States, including the District of Columbia, or Canada (except Quebec) are eligible to win. You must be 18 years of age or older.

When you get your new phone, you might want to consider using iMobie’s AnyTrans service to migrate photos, contacts, messages, music, videos, ringtones, and more to the iPhone XS Max with a simple tap. And if you’re already in Apple’s system, AnyTrans offers a lot more control over your iCloud content than you’ll get from iCloud itself.

We’re loving the iPhone XS Max, and we know you will, too. Good luck!