Apple releases iOS 12.0.1, fixing iPhone XS charging and Wi-Fi bugs

Apple has released the first update to its iOS 12 operating system. Every iOS 12 user can now upgrade to iOS 12.0.1, while iOS 12.1 is still in beta,.

To grab the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

This release doesn’t add any new features, but it fixes a few annoying bugs discovered since the release of iOS 12, like the “.?123” key position getting flipped on the iPad keyboard. There are also a couple of bug fixes aimed at fixing problems with the new iPhone XS, including the infamous charging bug and an issue where the phones would connect to 2.4GHz Wi-Fi networks even with 5GHz networks were available.

The full release notes are as follows:

iOS 12.0.1 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone or iPad. This update: Fixes an issue where some iPhone XS devices do not immediately charge when connected to a Lightning cable

Resolves an issue that could cause iPhone XS devices to rejoin a Wi-Fi network at 2.4 GHz instead of 5 GHz

Restores the original position of the “.?123” key on the iPad keyboard

Fixes an issue where subtitles may not appear in some video apps

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth could become unavailable

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222