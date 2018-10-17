Adobe’s iPad software announcements, audience hot takes, and your comments and questions

IDG

Adobe announced that Photoshop CC is coming to the iPad. Podcast listeners send us their hot takes and we respond. We also take your comments and questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 626.

Watch us live

The Macworld Podcast broadcasts live on the internet on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Pacific. You can watch on Twitter via Periscope or on the Macworld YouTube channel.

Phone XS Max giveaway

Macworld teamed up with iMobie—the makers of the AnyTrans data transfer service—to give away a free 64GB space gray iPhone XS Max to one lucky Macworld reader. The recipient of this giveaway is Christian from Kalamazoo. Congrats!

We'll have a new giveaway of a new product next week. Stay tuned!

Poll results

Are you happy with the changes Apple made to the bagel emoji in iOS 12.1? Here are the results of this Twitter poll.

IDG

Are you planning on pre-ordering an iPhone XR this Friday? Here are the results of this Twitter poll.

IDG

Your hot takes

For the Macworld Podcast, we asked for your hot takes. Here are the ones we discussed on the show.

Hot take #1 from @chefoss

IDG

Hot take #2 from @RyanJasonBerman

IDG

Hot take #3 from @JordanMCarson

IDG

Here's a link to the story @JordanMCarson is referring to: Apple under fire for allegations of controversial business practices (CBC News)

Get info

Listen to the audio version

Subscribe to the audio version

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in iTunes. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.