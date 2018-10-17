Adobe’s iPad software announcements, audience hot takes, and your comments and questions

Adobe announced that Photoshop CC is coming to the iPad. Podcast listeners send us their hot takes and we respond. We also take your comments and questions for Jason Cross, Leif Johnson, Roman Loyola, and Dan Masaoka in the Macworld Podcast, episode 626.
Are you happy with the changes Apple made to the bagel emoji in iOS 12.1? Here are the results of this Twitter poll.
Are you planning on pre-ordering an iPhone XR this Friday? Here are the results of this Twitter poll.
Your hot takes
For the Macworld Podcast, we asked for your hot takes. Here are the ones we discussed on the show.
Hot take #1 from @chefoss
Hot take #2 from @RyanJasonBerman
Hot take #3 from @JordanMCarson
Here's a link to the story @JordanMCarson is referring to: Apple under fire for allegations of controversial business practices (CBC News)
