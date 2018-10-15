iPhone XR: iPhone Upgrade Program pre-approvals start Monday at noon PDT

Planning to buy an iPhone XR? Apple will start taking orders on its website this Friday at midnight PDT. But if you plan to buy the iPhone XR through Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program, today’s an important day.

At noon Pacific, Apple will open up the pre-approval process for customers interested in buying the iPhone XR through the iPhone Upgrade Program. When you sign up for the iPhone Upgrade Program, you are taking out a loan to get the new iPhone and you make monthly payments. Users need to have their loans approved before they are able to make a purchase, and getting pre-approved will make the purchasing process faster.

Here’s how the iPhone XR pricing works through the iPhone Upgrade Program, which is available only through Apple and not through any of the iPhone carriers. The per-month pricing is for a 24-month loan.

64GB iPhone XR: $37.41 per month ($749 one-time payment price)

$37.41 per month ($749 one-time payment price) 128GB iPhone XR: $39.50 per month ($799 one-time payment price)

$39.50 per month ($799 one-time payment price) 256GB iPhone XR: $43.66 per month ($899 one-time payment price)

The iPhone Upgrade Program includes AppleCare+ coverage. Once you’ve made 12 payments, the program allows you to upgrade to a new iPhone if you want; you’ll have to trade-in the phone that you have.

