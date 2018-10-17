Snag a certified refurbished 2018 iPad for cheap in Amazon's big one-day sale

Amazon’s Certified Refurbished offerings can be a great way to get good deals on like-new products, and those savings are more noticeable than usual in a huge today-only blowout on refurbished 2018 Apple iPadsRemove non-product link. Apple’s tablets don’t go on sale very often.

If you’ve never bought certified refurbished products on Amazon before, there are a few things you should know. Although they aren’t actually brand new, they look and function like they are, after undergoing testing to make sure they are up to certification standards. Amazon only authorizes “select sellers who maintain a high performance bar” to label their items as Certified Refurbished, and products are cleaned, inspected, and repackaged before shipping out to customers. These iPads should look and feel new, with a 90-day warranty, and you’ll see some great savings.

You’ll find several versions of the 9.7-inch 2018 iPad available, differentiated by color and capacity. They’re all Wi-Fi only. The 32GB models cost $290, down from a claimed list price of $430—even though the 2018 iPad costs $330 new. Regardless, that’s a $40 discount off the usual price. The 128GB 6th-generation iPad is on sale for $380, down from $430. We awarded the new iPad 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, noting its Apple Pencil support and strong performance as reasons to buy.

If you’re looking for something a little smaller, a refurbished 128GB iPad mini 3 is also on sale for $290 today. This 7.9-inch tablet is a generation behind the most current model, but the newer iPad mini 4 starts at a much steeper $400. Unless you want the smaller screen or higher storage capacity of the refurbished mini 3, however, you’re probably better off opting for the full-sized model.

Head over to Amazon’s one-day refurbished iPad saleRemove non-product link to find the color and capacity that fits your needs.