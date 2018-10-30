The new MacBook Air: Everything you need to know

After years of borderline neglect, the MacBook Air finally received the long-overdue update it deserved at Apple’s Brooklyn event on October 30, dragging the ultra-thin laptop into the modern era with a design overhaul and a Retina display.

The previous MacBook Air felt out-of-place in Apple’s current lineup. It was the only Mac without a Retina display. It still used the old keyboard instead of the new low-profile “butterfly” keyboard. It still had a MagSafe connector for charging and USB-A ports. It still used an ancient fifth-generation Intel Core processor. All of these things have since disappeared from Apple’s laptops, but the MacBook Air held on, waiting for a big redesign.

Apple Meet the new 2018 MacBook Air.

It's here. On October 30, Apple finally announced an all-new MacBook Air ($1,199 on Apple.com). This is a fully new laptop; as Apple said, "Every part of the product has been redesigned and re-engineered." Here are the most important new features and changes to Apple's entry-level thin-and-light laptop.

Retina display upgrade

Apple has quadrupled the resolution of the MacBook Air’s display, making it 2560 x 1600 pixels. The screen’s still 13.3-inches, but the silver borders are now black, and 50 percent narrower. It’s got 48 percent more color, too. In other words, the MacBook Air now has a Retina display keeping in line with the rest of the modern Mac lineup. Finally!

Apple Finally, a MacBook Air with a Retina display!

Touch ID and the T2 co-processor, but no Touch Bar

In the upper-right portion of the keyboard you’ll now find a Touch ID sensor. You can use it to log in, authorize purchases online, or to authorize third-party apps like password managers.

In order to control the Touch ID sensor and hold your biometric data, the MacBook Air has a T2 co-processor, just like the iMac Pro and new MacBook Pro. It provides secure boot, encrypts your storage, controls audio, processes FaceTime camera data, and has a secure enclave to hold your Touch ID data. It also enables, “Hey Siri.”

Apple The T2 chip enables a lot of new capabilities, including Touch ID.

There’s no Touch Bar, however, even as an option. We can’t say we’ll miss it.

Apple’s new butterfly keyboard

If you love the old MacBook Air’s keyboard, I’m sorry to say that the new Air has the same third-generation keyboard as the new MacBook Pro. That means an ultra-low profile and “butterfly” mechanism, and LED backlights behind every key. Apple didn’t mention if it has a silicone membrane to prevent dust ingress, which was introduced to the 2018 MacBook Pro after key failures in previous models, but we imagine it must.

Apple Now every MacBook has a low-profile butterfly keyboard.

The MacBook Air works in Apple’s latest Force Touch trackpad, too. That means no click travel, but excellent haptics.

Improved audio

Apple says the MacBook Air’s new speakers are 25 percent louder, with double the bass and wide band stereo output. There are new and improved mics, too.

Dual-core 8th-generation Intel Core processors

Apple hasn’t told us exactly which model Intel CPU the new MacBook Air uses, but it did announce that they’re dual-core Intel 8th-generation processors. The starting configuration is a Core i5 with a base speed of 1.6GHz and turbo of 3.6GHz.

You can get up to 16GB of RAM, and SSDs up to 1.5 terabytes. Apple says the SSD is 60 percent faster than before.

Apple Eigth-generation dual-core Intel CPUs are on tap.

MagSafe and USB-A are gone

The only I/O on the new MacBook Air are the two Thunderbolt 3 ports on the left edge. Those let you charge the laptop with either port or connect USB-C devices, including external drives or even eGPUs. There’s no more USB-A and no more MagSafe.

Apple No USB-A, no MagSafe. It’s all USB-C / Thunderbolt 3.

Smaller and lighter

While the display remains the same size, the slimmer bezels mean the updated laptop packs a smaller footprint than the old MacBook Air. Apple says it’s got 17 percent less volume, including a depth of only 15.6mm (10 percent less than the old Air). It’s just 2.75 pounds, which is a quarter-pound less than before.

Price and release date

All this stuff doesn't come free. While Apple made a note that this is the most affordable Retina-enabled MacBook ever, the starting price is now $1,199 on Apple.com. That's about $200 more than the old MacBook Air. So much for being more affordable!

Preorders start today, and the new MacBook Air will hit the streets on November 7.